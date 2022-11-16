Beauty supply store owner killed by alleged robber, East Point police say
The East Point police department is investigating the shooting death of a beauty supply store owner who was beloved by the community.
EPPD officers responded to the 3100 block of Washington Road on Tuesday to a person down call at the Beauty World Beauty Supply store.
Police said the victim and owner of the store, 69-year-old Hyun Chan Cha was shot multiple times in what appeared to be a robbery.
She was treated on scene by East Point Fire and Rescue and transported to Grady Memorial Hospital where she died from her injuries just after 8 p.m. police told Channel 2 Action News.
Police said they have strong leads in the case and are working around the clock to find the suspect.
Anyone with information on the suspect and this case is asked to call 404-761-2177 or email policedepartment@eastpointcity.org.
