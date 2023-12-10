Beauvillier scores as Blackhawks beat Blues 3-1 for 1st win streak of the season

Chicago Blackhawks center Jason Dickinson (16) celebrates his goal against the St. Louis Blues with his teammates during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)

CHICAGO (AP) — Anthony Beauvillier, Alex Vlasic and Jason Dickinson scored, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the St. Louis Blues 3-1 on Saturday night for their first back-to-back wins of the season.

It was Beauvillier's first goal in his fourth game since he was acquired in a Nov. 28 trade with Vancouver. It was Vlasic's first goal since April 20, 2022, at Arizona and No. 2 for his career.

Chicago hadn't won consecutive games since March against Boston and Nashville. Coupled with Tuesday night's overtime loss against the Predators, the Blackhawks also have points in three straight games for the first time this season.

Oskar Sundqvist scored a short-handed goal in the third period for St. Louis, which has dropped three in a row for the first time this season. Jordan Binnington made 21 stops.

Chicago goaltender Petr Mrazek finished with 38 saves. He had 37 stops in a 1-0 victory over Anaheim on Thursday night.