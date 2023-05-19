Beaver County coroner announces determination in good Samaritan death

CENTER TWP – Shortly after a wrongful death lawsuit was settled with the family of 48-year-old Ken Vinyard, Beaver County's coroner has released details about his death investigation.

According to reports from various local media outlets, Beaver County Coroner David Gabauer said his office determined Vinyard's death was caused by cardiovascular disease. In these news reports, it is noted by the coroner that "blunt force trauma of the head and associated stress that occurred during the confrontation contributed to his demise."

Reporting has also indicated the coroner's office said Vinyard's death was "ruled an accident," but the Times was not able to independently verify this information as of Thursday morning. When talking to a representative from the corner's office, staff did not verify these statements and told reporters that "was what [they] heard on KDKA."

Vinyard died during an interaction with off-duty Center Township police officer John Hawk on Nov. 6, 2022. While helping the victim of a shooting in the parking lot of the Monaca Walmart Supercenter, witnesses say Hawk pushed Vinyard to the ground, which led to the Industry man's death. This prompted several civil lawsuits from Vinyard's family, which were settled by Center Township earlier this month.

While the cause of death may be listed as an accident by Gabauer's office, this determination does not clear Hawk from potential legal charges being filed against him by prosecutors. Under the provisions of Pennsylvania's state laws for death investigations, coroners are not authorized to investigate a sudden death beyond the criteria necessary to determine a cause and manner of death.

Criminal charges would typically be handled by the Beaver County District Attorney's Office, but Hawk's potential case has been referred to the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office due to a conflict of interest. Earlier this year, District Attorney David Lozier referred the determination to pursue charges to the state office due to Hawk's role as a part-time employee of his office as a member of the Beaver County SWAT team.

At this time, the Pennsylvania Attorney General's office has not announced whether they will pursue criminal charges against Hawk for Vinyard's death. Earlier this month, representatives for the office told the Times that they "do not have anything to offer on the matter."

