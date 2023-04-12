Beaver County coroner at scene of state police investigation

The Beaver County coroner is at the scene of a state police investigation at a high rise in Aliquippa.

Troopers were called to the Eleanor Roosevelt Apartments on Sheffield Avenue overnight.

Officials would only say state police are investigating.

Channel 11 saw a man placed in handcuffs and into a police vehicle. There are several troopers at the highrise as well as Aliquippa police.

