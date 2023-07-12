Beaver County DA to provide update on investigation into deadly shooting of teen in Aliquippa

Beaver County District Attorney Dave Lozier will hold a press conference at 10 a.m. Wednesday to give an update on the investigation into Saturday’s deadly shooting in Aliquippa.

Dahvea Sparrow, 15, was killed on Main Street in Aliquippa while leaving a party Saturday night.

State police are leading the investigation.

On Tuesday, Lozier announced the arrest of Nasean Hunt, 18, who is charged in the death of Asaun Moreland, 15, who was shot to death in Ambridge on Sunday.

It is not yet clear if the deadly shootings are connected.

