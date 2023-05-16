Beaver County District Attorney investigating after lost dog shot, killed by Ambridge police officer

The Beaver County District Attorney’s Office is investigating after a dog was shot and killed by an Ambridge police officer Friday.

The dog was shot and killed just hours after being found by a good Samaritan.

“I just can’t even fathom what I saw today. There’s no words to describe it. I’m going to see that probably for the rest of my life,” said a witness who spoke with 11 News after the incident.

On Tuesday, the Ambridge Borough Police Department said they have obtained video evidence, witness statements and officers’ reports that were directly involved in the incident.

The department posted the following message on social media:

“As of today, the Ambridge Police have obtained video evidence, witness statements and officers reports that were directly involved in this incident. At this time all of the information obtained will be turned over to the Beaver County District Attorney’s Office for investigation. There will be no further comments or statements released while the District Attorney’s Office investigates this incident.”

