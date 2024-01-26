Beaver County farmers found guilty of poisoning protected birds

PITTSBURGH ― A local farmer and his employee have been found guilty on charges related to poisoning migratory birds traveling through the area.

According to court records, a federal jury found 52-year-old Robert Yost, of New Galilee, and 27-year-old Jacob Reese, of Enon Valley, guilty Friday of three counts related to the unlawful killing of the birds in 2020. The two used carbofuran in their plot, which is a restricted-use pesticide that can be dangerous to humans exposed to the chemical and can cause lasting damage to the environment.

“Robert Yost and Jacob Reese used corn laced with an extremely toxic, banned pesticide to poison over two dozen migratory birds,” said U.S. Attorney Eric G. Olshan. “The defendants’ indiscriminate criminal conduct also put the safety and health of the farm’s neighbors – including small children and a man suffering from Alzheimer’s disease –at risk. Protecting wildlife and the people who live in our communities from the illicit use of dangerous chemicals is, and will remain, a priority of this office and our dedicated partners in state and local law enforcement.”

The chemical was reportedly mixed in with whole kernel corn at Yost's direction and spread around a soybean field on their leased farmland, which did business as Yost Farms. The poisoned kernels were consumed by and led to the deaths of approximately 17 Canadian geese, 10 red-winged blackbirds and a mallard duck. Once the birds ingested the poisoned feed, Yost and Reese took steps to conceal their criminal actions, including the destruction of the feed bag.

When confronted by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture and Pennsylvania Game Commission about their actions, both Reese and Yost lied to the state investigators. The two were eventually charged for the act of killing the protected birds in November 2021. The jury returned with a guilty verdict on Jan. 26.

“The deliberate application of a highly toxic pesticide, whose use is restricted due to the unreasonable risks to public health and the environment, threatened the health and well-being of the community and the children who played in the poison area, and resulted in the intentional killing of numerous migratory birds,” said Allison Landsman, EPA-CID acting special agent in charge. “The conviction of Robert Yost and Jacob Reese demonstrates EPA’s resolve to vigorously, with its federal and state partners, investigate, prosecute, and hold accountable those who criminally apply toxic pesticides and target species protected under federal law.”

Sentencing for the men is expected to take place in late May. The defendants can each spend a maximum of 13 months in prison and face fines of up to $31,000 for their crimes.

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Beaver County farmers found guilty of poisoning protected birds