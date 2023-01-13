Beaver County home hit by car for second time in less than 3 years

A home in Beaver County was hit by a car for the second time in less than three years early Friday.

It happened around 1:15 a.m. along Seventh Avenue.

Photos sent to us by Zane Woelfel, who lives inside the home, show that the car went right through the front porch. He said that it pushed the front door and the bathroom wall and sink in.

Beaver County 911 told us that the driver was taken to the police department for questioning.

Woelfel told us the last time this happened was on Aug. 15, 2020.

