Beaver County Humane Society looking for person who killed dog, left in trash bag on side of road

The Beaver County Humane Society is asking for the public’s help to find a person who killed a dog and left it in a trash bag in Aliquippa.

According to the humane society, someone found a sealed trash bag on the corner of Monaca Road and Green Street near Stevie’s Dairy Mart while they were walking their dogs.

The dogs showed heightened interest in the bag, so the person opened it and found a dead male Yorkshire Terrier with long, tan fur. He was wearing a blue collar without tags and was wrapped in a black and white blanket on a dog bed.

Medical examiners determined the dog was around 4 years old and was in good health before his death, the humane society said.

“After a mandatory 48-hour waiting period, we sent the dog for a post-mortem medical evaluation which determined he died from blunt force trauma to the chest and was covered in bruises,” humane society police officer at BCHS Samantha Scobie said. “We’re looking for any information that may lead us to whomever is responsible.”

The humane society urges anyone who has information about the dog or the circumstances surrounding his death to contact their Humane Investigations department at 724-775-5801 ext. 123.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Indiana County mother accused of smothering her infant son, staging a cover-up Year-long construction project on McKnight Road getting underway soon Police looking for man accused of shooting in Brentwood VIDEO: 11 Investigates: More trouble with bus camera citation program DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts