Beaver County investigators looking for information on missing Aliquippa woman

ALIQUIPPA – Investigators in Beaver County are asking for the public's assistance in finding a woman who has been missing since last October.

According to investigators, family members and police officers have been unable to locate Ri’Kiah Griffie, 24, of Aliquippa, since Oct. 11. After various unsuccessful leads, police are asking for the public's assistance in finding where the young woman has gone.

"We want any information that could lead us to find her," said Andy Gall, chief of detectives. "Beaver County Crime Solvers is willing to offer a reward for this information that would lead us to be able to find Ri'Kiah."

A photo of Ri’Kiah Griffie, 24, of Aliquippa, who has been missing since October 11, 2022.

Investigators said Griffie's family last heard from her on Oct. 11. After a few days without communication, which was odd behavior for Griffie, her family determined she was missing and began to fear for her safety. Since discovering she was not at her residence, Griffie's family has been unable to reach her via cell phone, social media or any other forms of personal contact.

Griffie's family officially reported her as missing on Oct. 21. Members of the Aliquippa Police Department and Beaver County Detectives have followed multiple leads since the beginning of the investigation, but so far they have been unable to discover her location.

"There were multiple leads, regarding people who claimed to have seen her either in Pittsburgh, Ohio or around Aliquippa and Beaver Falls," said Beaver County District Attorney David Lozier. "There were allegations as to her being harmed, those were all third- or fourth-hand accounts and all those leads were followed up by Aliquippa police and the county detectives. They've done a great job in this case, but all those leads have been run to ground and none of them were substantiated."

According to investigators, there have been no "pings" of her cellphone's signal off of towers during the time that she has been missing. At this time, her image is being shared with various agencies around western Pennsylvania and across the nation through the National Crime Information Center. Investigators have also received DNA samples to help identify Griffee, which are being shared with databases across the country.

Those with information about Griffee's whereabouts are asked to call the Beaver County Detectives office at 724-773-8551, the Beaver County Crime Solvers at 724-774-2000 or the Aliquippa Police Department at 724-378-8000. Members of the Beaver County Crime Solvers are also offering a cash reward for any information that can lead investigators to find Griffie.

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Investigators looking for info to find missing Aliquippa woman