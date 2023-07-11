Beaver County leaders work to find solutions after 2 teen boys fatally shot within 24 hours

Two neighboring Beaver County communities are trying to heal after two teenage boys were murdered in separate shootings over the weekend. Now, local leaders are turning their attention to finding solutions to gun violence, but they say it’ll take everyone to end the bloodshed.

Community advocate and pastor at Greater Dominion Church in Ambridge, Kenneth G. Crumb Sr., is pushing for change.

“This is not okay. It’s time for us to come together,” said Bishop Crumb Sr. “We have failed this generation. We have failed these young kids.”

The Aliquippa native has been working to shine a light on the gun violence involving kids that is plaguing Beaver County. He said churches and the entire community need to be more involved.

“We need to do correcting,” he said. “We need to do more instructing. We need to do more loving. We need the power of prayer.”

The call to action comes after two teenage boys were both shot and killed less than a day apart.

Dahvea Sparrow, 15, was killed on Main Street in Aliquippa while leaving a party Saturday night. Just 19 hours later, Asaun Moreland, 14, was gunned down in the middle of Church Street in nearby Ambridge.

Crumb Sr. knows both families. He said Dahvea was his cousin. He’s now giving the eulogy at his funeral.

“It’s heart-wrenching,” the Bishop said. “I’ve had several funerals here over the past few years with gun violence.”

Investigators are working to find out if the deadly shootings are connected.

Meantime, Aliquippa Mayor Dwan Walker is making a passionate plea to the community.

“Now a family needs you,” he said. “Now it’s time to step up. Now it’s time to step up. Your city needs you now. Your people need you now.”

The mayor is also working on solutions to cut down on gun crimes.

He said he tries to be a positive influence in kids’ lives by guiding them and keeping them from going down the wrong path much like he did for Dahvea, who he said he knew since he was a baby.

“That kid was smiling, light up a room,” said Walker. “The coward that did this and whoever saw it, you need to come forward.”

Ambridge Police have one person in custody in connection to Asaun’s death.

There are no arrests in Dahvea’s murder. To help with his funeral expenses, click here.

Beaver County Crime Solvers is offering a $5000 reward for any information leading to a conviction in Dahvea’s death. Now, the Aliquippa School District is matching that reward, bringing the total to $10,000. The offer only stands for one week. The caller can remain anonymous. The information can remain confidential.

Anyone with information can call:

Pennsylvania State Police Beaver Barracks at 724-773-7400; Aliquippa Police Dept. at 724-375-6682; or, Beaver County Crime Solvers at 724-774-2000.

