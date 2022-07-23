Beaver County man charged after allegedly growing marijuana at home with his children inside

An area man is facing multiple charges after police say he was growing marijuana in his home with kids inside.

Neighbors say it’s unusual to see much police activity in their corner of Rochester Township, Beaver County.

“I’m really surprised. I never thought of anything happening like that around here,” said one neighbor who didn’t want to show her face on camera.

