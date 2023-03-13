Beaver County man charged after allegedly assaulting ex-girlfriend at Rivers Casino

A Beaver County man is facing several charges after allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend at Rivers Casino over the weekend then fleeing from state troopers.

Edward Smorey, 53, of Hookstown, is facing charges of aggravated assault, terroristic threats, fleeing, harassment, disorderly conduct and reckless driving for an alleged incident Friday night.

According to state police, Smorey approached his ex-girlfriend at Drum Bar around 10:40 p.m., pulling her hair and yelling at her. He allegedly yelled at a man who intervened, “I’ll kill you,” before fleeing from security.

State police approached Smorey’s vehicle in the parking garage with a flashlight, and Smorey allegedly accelerated toward a trooper, swerved at the last minute and accelerating past him. The trooper was able to get his license plate and identify him by surveillance footage, according to the complaint.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for later this month.

Last week, several people were charged after a large fight during which a state trooper was allegedly struck in the face.

