Beaver County man charged with raping Crawford County child

Sep. 2—A Beaver County man has been charged by police with multiple sexual offenses against a Crawford County child more than three years ago.

Gabriel S. Bonish, 61, of Georgetown, was arraigned Tuesday night before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino, acting for Magisterial District Judge Adam Stallard, on a total of 19 counts.

Pennsylvania State Police have charged Bonish with five counts each of rape of a child and aggravated indecent assault on a victim under age 13; six counts of indecent assault on a victim under age 13; and one count each of corruption of minors, endangering the welfare of a child, and unlawful contact with a minor — sexual offenses.

Bonish assaulted a girl more than 10 times between Jan. 1, 2019, and Dec. 31, 2020, at a home in Summit Township, according to the arrest affidavit filed by state police. The girl was approximately 10 years old when the incidents began, the affidavit said.

Bonish is being held in the Crawford County jail, Saegertown, in lieu of $200,000 bond. He faces a preliminary hearing on the charges before Stallard on Sept. 13.