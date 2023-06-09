Beaver County man convicted of murder entitled to evidentiary hearing, court ruling says

A Beaver County man convicted of murder is now entitled to a new evidentiary hearing.

Pennsylvania’s Superior Court ruled Thursday that Sheldon Jeter is entitled to a new hearing after he was found guilty of murdering Tyric Pugh in 2021.

Jeter and his legal team argued that a juror had discussed the case outside of deliberations and had been a neighbor to teacher Rachel Deltondo.

Deltondo had a relationship with Jeter once and was murdered on Mother’s Day in 2018.

Jeter was questioned but never charged in that case.

