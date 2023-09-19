Beaver County man pleads no contest in child sex case

Sep. 19—A Beaver County man has pleaded no contest to two counts in connection with multiple sexual offenses against a Crawford County child more than four years ago.

Gabriel S. Bonish initially was scheduled to go on trial this month in Crawford County Court of Common Pleas on a total of 19 counts filed by Pennsylvania State Police for allegedly assaulting an underage girl.

State police arrested Bonish in August 2022 and charged him with with five counts each of rape of a child and aggravated indecent assault on a victim under age 13; six counts of indecent assault on a victim under age 13; and one count each of corruption of minors, endangering the welfare of a child, and unlawful contact with a minor — sexual offenses.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by state police, Bonish assaulted a girl more than 10 times between Jan. 1, 2019, and Dec. 31, 2020, at a home in Summit Township. The girl was approximately 10 years old when the incidents began, the affidavit said.

On Wednesday, Bonish, 62, of Georgetown, pleaded no contest before President Judge John Spataro to two counts of aggravated indecent assault on a victim under age 13. The other charges won't be prosecuted as part of a plea agreement with the Crawford County District Attorney's Office.

By pleading no contest, a person does not admit guilt, but agrees there is enough evidence to convict if a trial were held. A no-contest plea has the same effect for sentencing purposes as pleading guilty.

Bonish faces up to 10 years in jail and a $25,000 fine on each count of aggravated indecent assault on a victim under age age 13.

Bonish remains in the Crawford County jail, Saegertown, in lieu of $200,000 bond awaiting sentencing before Spataro on Dec. 15. Bonish has been held at the jail since his arrest by state police on Aug. 30, 2022.

