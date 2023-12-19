Beaver County man is sentenced in child sex case

Dec. 19—A Beaver County man has been sentenced to eight to 18 years in state prison followed by probation in connection with multiple sexual offenses against a Crawford County child more than four years ago.

Gabriel S. Bonish was sentenced Friday by Crawford County President Judge John Spataro after Bonish pleaded no contest in September to two counts of aggravated indecent assault on a victim under age 13.

By pleading no contest, a person does not admit guilt, but agrees there is enough evidence to convict if a trial were held. A no-contest plea has the same effect for sentencing purposes as pleading guilty.

Bonish, 62, of Georgetown, had been scheduled to go on trial in September on a total of 19 counts filed by Pennsylvania State Police for allegedly assaulting an underage girl. By pleading no contest to the two counts of aggravated indecent assault on a victim under age 13, the remaining 17 counts weren't prosecuted as part of a plea agreement with the Crawford County District Attorney's Office.

Bonish was arrested by state police on Aug. 30 2022, on five counts each of rape of a child and aggravated indecent assault on a victim under age 13; six counts of indecent assault on a victim under age 13; and one count each of corruption of minors, endangering the welfare of a child and unlawful contact with a minor — sexual offenses.

Bonish assaulted a girl more than 10 times between Jan. 1, 2019, and Dec. 31, 2020, at a home in Summit Township, according to the arrest affidavit filed by state police. The girl was approximately 10 years old when the incidents began, the affidavit said.

Spataro sentenced Bonish to serve five to 10 years in jail on one count of aggravated indecent assault on a victim under age 13 followed by another three to eight years in jail for the second count with 472 days of pre-sentence jail credit.

Bonish also was ordered by Spataro to serve two years probation upon his release from jail and must pay $200 in fines plus court costs.

Bonish had faced up to 10 years in jail and a $25,000 fine on each count of aggravated indecent assault on a victim under age age 13.