Beaver County man sentenced to prison for selling drugs that led to deadly overdose

A Beaver County man convicted of selling drugs that led to a deadly overdose in 2019 was sentenced in federal court Monday.

Zachary Martin Cymbalak, 36, of Freedom, was sentenced to eight years in prison.

On Jan 6. 2019, police found a man dead, which was later confirmed by the Beaver County Coroner’s Office to be caused by an overdose. Police said they found drug paraphernalia and distinctive empty stamp bags. Through an investigation, police identified Cymbalak as the likely person who supplied the drugs that caused the death.

Police said they then arranged for a confidential informant to purchase drugs from Cymbalak, and the stamp bags were the same distinctive ones found at the scene of the death.

After the purchase, police said they stopped the vehicle in which Cymbalak was a passenger and found more of the distinctive stamp bags and the money used in the purchase. Lab tests confirmed that the stamp bags purchased from Cymbalak and later recovered from him contained a combination of heroin, fentanyl, and acetyl fentanyl. As part of the plea agreement, officials said Cymbalak took responsibility for causing the death.

