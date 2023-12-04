Beaver County mother accused of suffocating, strangling her 2 children

A mother in Beaver County is facing homicide charges after she allegedly strangled her 4-month-old son and suffocated her 2-year-old son, the district attorney says.

Beaver County District Attorney David Lozier says Quanesha Lindsey, 27, admitted to the murders.

Police went to the 1120 block of 8th Street Extension in Harmony Township on Saturday after receiving a call about an infant not breathing.

According to court documents, officers from the Ambridge Police Department went into the basement of a house where they found a man performing CPR on the baby. Officers took over the process but were unable to resuscitate the child.

When police questioned Lindsey, the child’s mother, she told them she knew the baby was last alive at 2 a.m. that morning when she put him down for bed. She said he began crying at 5:00 a.m. and had not moved or made noise since.

Police took her to the Beaver Valley Regional Police Department headquarters to begin an interview. They say during the interview Lindsey admitted to strangling the baby.

Court documents say Lindsey also told police she killed her 2-year-old son 6 weeks ago by suffocating him. She used a mannequin to show officers how she held the head of the child into a bed.

She told police she put the toddler down for a nap at 5 p.m. on Oct. 20. While searching her phone, police confirmed that she acknowledged his death several times over text during the night and early day of Oct. 21 but police were not dispatched until 5:45 p.m. that day after a family member called them.

The names of the children have not been released at this time.

Lindsey is being held in the Beaver County Jail without bond.

