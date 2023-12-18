Two Beaver County nonprofits will receive grants to bolster security under a new wave of state funding.

Members of the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) last week announced a combined $19 million in grant funding to organizations across Pennsylvania.

Beaver County nonprofits benefiting from this sixth PCCD funding disbursement include Beaver's Adoption Connection PA, which received $22,953, and Ambridge's Greater Miracle Ministries, which received $25,000.

The funding can be used for security enhancements to facilities, including the purchase of security equipment, upgrades to existing structures that enhance safety and consultations for threat or safety assessments.

Organizations were selected based on service to individuals who are the targets of "single bias hate crime incidents," according to a PCCD news release. To date, Pennsylvania has provided grants to 488 entities through the program.

According to PCCD Chair Lt. Gov. Austin Davis, more than 90 nonprofits will receive a total of $5 million in state funding to address security improvements to prevent hate crimes, and 20 law enforcement agencies will receive over $1 million for recruitment efforts.

Beaver County's police departments were not selected for recruitment funding by the PCCD during this round of funding. Police departments are still able to apply for these grants, as applications will remain open until $14 million in funding announced earlier this year is committed to law enforcement organizations in Pennsylvania.

“These grants will provide critical support for safety and security improvements for local nonprofits across the commonwealth," said Davis. "We also recognize the challenge many communities and organizations are facing with recruiting new law enforcement officers, and the grants approved today will address that challenge.”

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Beaver County nonprofits to improve security with new state grants