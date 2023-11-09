Beaver County representative to not seek re-election for ninth term

A representative from Beaver County has announced his eighth term will be his last.

Representative Jim Marshall said he will not seek re-election for his ninth term in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.

Marshall released the following statement about the decision:

“Serving the people of the 14th District has been, and will continue to be, one of the greatest honors of my life. When I was elected in 2006, I made a commitment that I would do everything in my power to better the lives of my constituents, with a focus on the needs of our first responders and veterans. I believe that I met that goal.

“Reflecting on my years of service, I am proud of the bipartisan work accomplished as a co-chair of the Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities Committee with my friend and colleague, Rep. Rob Matzie. We worked together in a manner with all Pennsylvanians in mind. Furthermore, making the changes in Harrisburg that affected home meant the most. With respect for blue collar workers and involvement in strong, small communities, we used our life experiences to navigate changes in legislation. From furthering rail safety to expanding rural broadband, protecting consumers and more, we enjoyed facing the challenges of delivering the needed improvements to all Pennsylvanians but, affectionately, even more – Beaver County.

“Thank you to my constituents for displaying unwavering trust in me, as well as my colleagues for collaborating with me on how we can make the Commonwealth a better place to live, work and raise a family. This has truly been the opportunity of a lifetime.

“As I finish the remainder of my term, my dedicated team and I will continue to have an open-door policy and offer outstanding constituent service.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Local man wins ‘Free Gas 4 Life’ from Sheetz Former Bethel Park police officer pleads guilty to illegally transporting woman into United States Large crowd of parents attend school board meeting amidst rumors surrounding Reserve Primary VIDEO: Man stabbed during fight inside Wilkins Township Shop ‘n Save DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts