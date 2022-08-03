Beaver County woman charged after allegedly chasing, rear-ending victim

Police said Denise Dorusha chased and rear-ended a woman she thought was leaving her boyfriend’s house.

The victim told police she dropped her mom off on Kazer Street in Monaca and noticed Dorusha following her car. The criminal complaint states that Dorusha followed her on state Route 65 South, gave her the finger and took pictures of her car at a red light.

The victim told police that Dorusha rear-ended her car on Conway Wallrose Road, got out of the car and accused the woman of leaving her boyfriend’s house in Monaca before driving away.

The complaint states that the victim called 911 and that the Conway Borough police subsequently arrested Dorusha on Second Avenue.

Economy Borough police say after they put Denise in the back seat of the patrol car, she took off her cuffs, opened the door and started walking towards them screaming. Officers say they had to taze her in the butt in order to make her stop resisting arrest.

Officers say Dorusha had a 7-year-old child in the back seat during the altercation.

Dorusha is out of jail on a $10,000 bond and faces a long list of charges.

