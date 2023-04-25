Beaver Falls drug dealer jailed after drugs, guns found in home, DA says

A Beaver County official says a drug dealer is behind bars after a search warrant executed on a Beaver Falls home yielded drugs and guns.

Quinmarr Cooper, 33, is charged with three felony counts of drug possession with intent to distribute, two felony counts of firearm possession and one count of receiving stolen property and other charges, according to a news release from Beaver County District Attorney David Lozier.

Lozier said City of Beaver Falls Drug Task Force officers and the Beaver County Emergency Services Unit executed a search warrant at 1817 Fifth Ave. on Monday morning. Suspected cocaine, Suboxone, heroin/fentanyl, drug packaging materials, and two guns were found in a house and two cars, according to the report.

Cooper was placed in the Beaver County Jail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 2.

