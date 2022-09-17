Beaver Falls family searching for answers after dog was stolen

A Beaver Falls woman is wondering why her family dog was stolen from her yard. It’s just the latest trial in what’s been a difficult 13 months for the family.

Sarah Skees is a mother of seven. Her family home was destroyed in a fire in Carrick in August 2021.

“Losing everything, being homeless for 10 months, finally moving in here and we’d gotten the puppy. That puppy is my pride and joy,” she said.

She said she and some of her children were diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and anxiety disorders following the fire. The family had hoped to get their 5-month-old Cane Corso Haze certified as a therapy dog.

It all changed Wednesday when they put the dog outside on his tether. She said they went to get him 10 minutes later and he was gone.

Beaver Falls police confirmed to Channel 11 that video taken by a nearby surveillance camera shows the dog being taken by two people. Skees has seen that video too.

“Haze goes around, you can see them with him. And you never see Haze again,” she said.

She said she’s had multiple offers from people to buy the dog and thinks his disappearance could be connected to his value. Online, we found Cane Corso puppies for sale for $2,000 or more.

Friday was her son’s 8th birthday. Skees said all he asked for was his puppy.

“I don’t understand what we did to deserve it,” she said.

If you see a dog that might be Haze or know anything about the case, you are asked to call Beaver Falls police.

