Beaver Falls man accused of murdering Beaver County woman receives court date

BEAVER — A Beaver Falls man accused of killing 46-year-old Sharron Benyo has received a date to stand trial.

According to court documents, Beaver County will continue its case against John Westley Johnson Jr., 68, for the murder of Benyo in October. He now is scheduled to appear in court on March 7, 2022.

Beaver County Courthouse

Johnson was arrested on Oct. 9 after investigators found video footage of him driving Benyo to the murder scene in Chippewa Township on Oct. 4. After the estimated time of the crime, he was seen again leaving the scene without her in the car and returning to his home in Beaver Falls.

A witness also claims to have bought Johnson a gun, which he was prohibited from buying due to a previous felony charge in 1977. According to the investigation, a .380 caliber casing was found near Benyo's body.

Police affidavits say that Johnson denied being at the scene of the crime or driving Benyo that day. In his initial conversations with police officers, Johnson said that he had been tired from dialysis earlier that day and slept until Oct. 6. Upon being shown the footage of him driving, he invoked his right to legal representation.

Prosecutors are seeking charges of criminal homicide and prohibited possession of a firearm in their case against Johnson.

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Court date set for John Johnson, man accused of Chippewa Twp. murder