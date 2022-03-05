Beaver Falls man sentenced to life in prison, avoids death penalty after hung jury

BEAVER — After deliberating a possible death sentence, a Beaver County jury was unable to come to a decision on the case Friday evening.

Thus the court has sentenced Joshua Diegdio, 34, of Beaver Falls, to life in prison. The decision was a result of a hung jury, with jurors unable to come to an agreement on the death sentence for Diegdio's actions.



Beaver County District Attorney David Lozier said this was the first time in 15 years a death penalty case proceeded to a sentencing trial.

Diegdio was arrested with Patrick Haynes, 23, of Dauphin County, after police said the two broke into a Beaver Falls apartment occupied by 22-year-old Latrell Parker and 23-year-old Alessandra Briggs on Sept. 25, 2020. According to police, Diegdio identified himself as "Big Pun" to the victims and said he "was looking for weed."

After demanding money from Parker, Briggs said Diegdio shot Parker multiple times in the chest and back until he collapsed onto his bed. The suspect then shot Briggs in the chest, causing her to close her eyes and let her arms go limp in order to "look like she was dead.”

Police later arrested Diegdio in Philadelphia after he sent a Facebook friend request to Briggs a day after the shooting. At the time of the arrest, he used the name of his brother in an attempt to hide his identity.

After finding Diegdio guilty on all charges on Wednesday afternoon, new arguments were made on Thursday on whether he should face capital punishment for the murder.

Assistant District Attorney Steve Necaster argued Diegdio should face the death penalty for his actions, as the aggravating factors present were consistent with the expectations of the law. By killing Parker during a felony, then shooting Briggs, Diegdio had created two separate aggravating factors to be weighed during the jury's decision.

During the prosecution's arguments, they called Briggs to the stand to read an emotional statement about her experience and the impact that the loss of Parker has had on her life. When asked by defense attorney Stephen Colafella if she would feel comfortable with the death sentence, Briggs said that she felt she would "sleep better" after the sentence.

"I think it's a more humane way to die than when he came into my home that night," Briggs said during cross-examination.

The court also heard from Parker's grandmother, Deborah Thompson, who served as his primary caretaker throughout his childhood. She shared in Briggs' grief, showing photos of him from a young age and explaining that he was "a spark in their lives."

"Latrell was violently, unexpectedly taken from us," Thompson said. "After the defendant turned and smiled at us, I know he showed no remorse. I'm asking the court to give him the maximum earthly punishment."

After the prosecution showed the impact on Parker's family, Colafella began the defense's arguments against receiving the death penalty. Citing a history of mental health issues and abuse in Diegdio's life, Colafella argued his client should receive treatment and repent rather than face execution.

"An eye for an eye is not right, it's not just," he said during the trial.

During his arguments, Colafella called upon Washington and Jefferson professor and licensed psychiatrist Michael Crabtree. After reviewing Diegdio's records, as well as interviewing the defendant, he prepared a psychological evaluation that called attention to the troubled childhood that he faced.

"It's unusual for somebody that young to see that many placements," Crabtree said about the mental health inpatient treatment that Diegdio received.

While he did not diagnose Diegdio himself, he did draw attention to previous evaluations that pointed to signs of ADHD, bipolar disorder and PTSD in the defendant. The report also detailed various violent incidents that occurred during his childhood, including threats to other students in school and false bomb threats.

Diegdio's older sister was also called to the stand, reinforcing the details in his troubled upbringing. Throughout her testimony, she addressed the poor conditions Diegdio and his older brother were forced to live in and the abuse that they faced from their stepfather at home.

According to state records, the last person to be sentenced to death in Beaver County was Andre Stevens, who murdered his wife and an off-duty officer inside of a Rochester bar in 1992. He was sentenced to death by a jury in 1994, but was never executed and eventually died in prison in March 2012.

