Beaver Falls man sentenced to life in prison for murder of Ellwood City teenager

NEW CASTLE ― A judge has announced the sentence for a Beaver County man found guilty of killing an Ellwood City teenager in 2019.

According to court documents, 45-year-old Michael D'Biagio was sentenced to life in prison without parole after being found guilty of the first-degree murder of 17-year-old Darren Scott Jevcak. A jury had found D'Biagio guilty of shooting the teenager six times outside of Scustie’s Pizza in New Castle on July 19, 2019, during his trial in October.

Witnesses said during the trial that D'Biagio had approached Jevcak outside of the pizza shop, firing five shots at the teenager and approaching for a close-range shot to Jevcak's head. When asked why he committed the crime, D'Biagio said that he believed that Jevack had caused his daughter to become addicted to drugs, but toxicology reports indicated that no drugs were found in Jevcak's system and drugs were not found to be in his possession.

After the sentence was announced, legal representation told the New Castle News that D'Biagio would likely file an appeal based on a defense of mental insanity, which was referenced during the trial. His current lawyer stated that she would not be involved in that process.

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Beaver Falls man sentenced for murder of Ellwood City teenager