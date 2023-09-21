Beaver Falls police asking for help to find missing man

Beaver Falls police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing man.

Joseph Anthony Mader III, 66, is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Beaver Falls police at (724) 775-0880 or (724) 846-7000.

