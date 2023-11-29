Beaver Falls woman arrested for assault on Walmart employee who accused her of stealing

CHIPPEWA TWP. ― A woman from Beaver Falls was arrested for assaulting several Walmart employees over the weekend, township police reported.

According to police, they were called to the Walmart in Chippewa Township for a public disturbance around 12:15 p.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they were told 40-year-old Tamara Brooks had fought a 62-year-old employee at the store and attacked or threatened others.

In the report, police said the fight started after the employee accused Brooks of stealing from the store, claiming items in the cart were not paid for at the register. During the interaction, witnesses said Brooks began to scream and punched the woman in the face, knocking her to the ground. Investigators said while the woman was on the ground, Brooks punched and stomped on the woman.

The report said Brooks assaulted and threatened two other employees at the Walmart. Police charged her with multiple counts of simple assault and disorderly conduct. Brooks also faces counts of aggravated assault, making terroristic threats and harassment.

A second criminal complaint related to the incident was filed against Brooks later that day. Police said Brooks called the store while receiving treatment at a local hospital, making more threats against the Walmart and the employee. Charges of making terroristic threats and witness intimidation were added for the second incident.

Reports indicate the Walmart employee involved had returned to work as of Tuesday evening.

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Woman charged with assaulting, threating Chippewa Twp. Walmart employees