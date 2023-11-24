A ‘beaver moon’ will soon rise over Kentucky. Here’s the best night to catch a glimpse

One of the last full moons of 2023 will peak in Central Kentucky soon, and it will appear full for about three days.

November’s full moon is called the “beaver” moon, and it’s also known as the “frosty” or “long nights” moon, according to Forbes.

The celestial event is called the beaver moon because it’s the time of year when beavers shelter in their homes for the winter, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac. The almanac uses moon names from Indigenous, colonial American and European folklore.

The moon will become full at 4:16 a.m. Monday, Nov. 27, NASA reports. It will appear close to full the evening of Sunday, Nov. 26, as well. The moon will rise in Lexington at 4:42 p.m. Sunday and set at 7:56 a.m. Monday.

Lexington residents might face some weather-related challenges viewing the full moon this month, however. The National Weather Service forecasts a 40% chance of showers Sunday night and partly cloudy skies Monday night, as of Wednesday.

To get the best view of this month’s beaver moon and other sights in the night sky, NASA scientists recommend scoping out a dark, more rural stargazing spot if possible.

The Bluegrass Amateur Astronomy Club typically hosts stargazing events at Raven Run Nature Sanctuary and Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill from March through October each year. Dates have not yet been posted online for 2024 events, but the group may hold a winter meeting in the coming months.

The next and final full moon of the year, the “cold” moon, will occur Tuesday, Dec. 26.

Stargazing tips to see the full moon

If you’re looking for a good place to stargaze with low light pollution, NASA offers these tips:

Head at least 20 to 30 miles from urban areas.

Try to find a space on the side of a large wilderness area or body of water.

Look for higher altitude locations.

Go to an area with open views, such as a lake shore or meadow, so trees don’t interfere with your line of sight.

Make sure to avoid trespassing.

