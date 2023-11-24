A ‘beaver moon’ will soon rise over Illinois. Here’s when and where you can see it

One of the last full moons of 2023 will peak over southwestern Illinois soon, and it will appear full for about three days.

November’s full moon is called the “beaver” moon, and it’s also known as the “frosty” or “long nights” moon, according to Forbes.

The celestial event is called the beaver moon because it’s the time of year when beavers shelter in their homes for the winter, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac. The almanac uses moon names from Indigenous, colonial American and European folklore.

The moon will become full at 3:16 a.m. Monday, Nov. 27, NASA reports. It will appear close to full the evening of Sunday, Nov. 26, as well. The moon will rise in Belleville at 4:03 p.m. Sunday and set at 7:20 a.m. Monday.

Forecasters expect Sunday night to be partly cloudy, but Monday night should be mostly clear in Belleville with a low around 24 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the National Weather Service St. Louis office.

To get the best view of this month’s beaver moon and other sights in the night sky, NASA scientists recommend scoping out a dark, more rural stargazing spot if possible.

The next and final full moon of the year, the “cold” moon, will occur Tuesday, Dec. 26.

The St. Louis Astronomical Society will host a stargazing event the evening of Friday, Dec. 1 outside McDonnell Planetarium, weather-permitting.

Stargazing tips to see the full beaver moon

If you’re looking for a good place to stargaze with low light pollution, NASA offers these tips:

Head at least 20 to 30 miles from urban areas.

Try to find a space on the side of a large wilderness area or body of water.

Look for higher altitude locations.

Go to an area with open views, such as a lake shore or meadow, so trees don’t interfere with your line of sight.

Make sure to avoid trespassing.

The St. Louis Astronomical Society offers a list of potentially dark stargazing locations, but cautions people to seek permission before heading out as facilities may close at night.

“While most state facilities have sundown or after dark restrictions, most state park rangers are very understanding and even encouraging,” the St. Louis Astronomical Society website says. “Always be courteous and don’t assume you have a right to be there without proper permission.”

Here are some of the locations SLAS recommends for stargazing:

Danville Conservation Area

Dr. Edmund A. Babler Memorial State Park

Washington State Park

William G. and Erma Parke White Memorial Wildlife Area