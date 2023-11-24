A ‘beaver moon’ will soon rise over Kansas. Here’s the best night to catch a glimpse

One of the last full moons of 2023 will peak over Kansas soon, and it will appear full for about three days.

November’s full moon is called the “beaver” moon, and it’s also known as the “frosty” or “long nights” moon, according to Forbes.

The celestial event is called the beaver moon because it’s the time of year when beavers shelter in their homes for the winter, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac. The almanac uses moon names from Indigenous, colonial American and European folklore.

The moon will become full at 3:16 a.m. Monday, Nov. 27, NASA reports. It will appear close to full the evening of Sunday, Nov. 26, as well. The moon will rise in Wichita at 4:35 p.m. Sunday and set at 7:49 a.m. Monday.

The nights of Nov. 26 and Nov. 27 should offer mostly clear skies to view the moon, according to the National Weather Service Wichita office, but it’s expected to be cold with lows around 19 and 23 degrees Fahrenheit.

To get the best view of this month’s beaver moon and other sights in the night sky, NASA scientists recommend scoping out a dark, more rural stargazing spot if possible.

Kansas state parks such as El Dorado, Cheney and others could provide a good stargazing location, but you might want to check in advance to make sure the park will be open to avoid potentially trespassing.

The next and final full moon of the year, the “cold” moon, will occur Dec. 26.

Stargazing tips to see the full moon

If you’re looking for a good place to stargaze with low light pollution, NASA offers these tips:

Head at least 20 to 30 miles from urban areas.

Try to find a space on the side of a large wilderness area or body of water.

Look for higher altitude locations.

Go to an area with open views, such as a lake shore or meadow, so trees don’t interfere with your line of sight.

Make sure to avoid trespassing.