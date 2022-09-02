Beaver resident pleads guilty to child porn charge

Sep. 1—Austin Michael Light, 21, of Beaver, pleaded guilty Thursday to possession of prepubescent child pornography.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on Jan. 27, 2021, law enforcement officers received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) regarding possible child pornography uploaded to a Google Mail account.

The investigation led officers to Light. On Aug. 18, 2021, investigators executed a search warrant at Light's residence and seized several electronic devices including Light's cell phone.

A forensic analysis of Light's cell phone revealed nine images and 49 videos of minors and prepubescent minors, including infants, engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Several of the videos were of adults sexually assaulting prepubescent minors and of minors engaged in sadistic or masochistic conduct.

Light admitted to downloading the child pornography from the internet from January 2020 until at least Aug. 18, 2021. Light further admitted to attempting to upload a video depicting child pornography to the internet on Jan. 26, 2021.

Light is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 22 and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, five years to a lifetime of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine. Light must also register as a sex offender.

----Brandon Beverly, 46, of Whitesville, was sentenced Thursday to two years in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for attempting to damage the property of an energy facility, identified as a known mine located across Boone and Lincoln counties.

Beverly was found guilty by a federal jury following a two-day trial.

According to court records, Beverly helped steal specialized mine equipment from the mine in May and June 2019, resulting in more than $5,000 in damage.