Beaver woman sentenced to minimum of 10 years in prison for statutory rape charges

BEAVER — A woman from Beaver is now serving a 10-20 year prison sentence after pleading guilty to statutory rape charges from 2021.

Janine Young, 38, was officially sentenced this week in Beaver County Court on charges she had sex with an underage boy. Young will be identified by the state as a sex offender.

Young must serve a minimum of 10 years for her guilty charges and will be classified as a sexual offender for life.

In February 2021, state police said they were informed Young had sex "multiple times" with a teenage boy in November 2020. When she was arrested, Young was charged with 15 counts each of statutory sexual assault and indecent assault, as well two counts of involuntary sexual deviate intercourse and one count each of corruption of a minor and unlawful contact with a minor.

But as part of a plea bargain, Young recently pleaded guilty to three cases of statutory sexual assault and one case of involuntary sexual deviate intercourse. In exchange, the other charges were dropped.

County District Attorney David Lozier confirmed that the prosecution sought a sentence of at least 10 to 20 years for Young, which is a longer sentence than other cases for first-time offenders. This agreement was also made to protect the victim in the case, whose family wished to keep his identity private and not require him to testify.

Young must now spend 10 years in prison as a part of her sentence, after which she will undergo an annual review by the Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole to determine if she is eligible for release. Regardless of the time of her release, Young will remain under supervision from state officers for a minimum of 23 years and be classified as a sex offender for life.

