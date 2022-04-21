Beavercreek man, 82, sentenced to at least 25 years for child rape

Apr. 21—An 82-year-old Beavercreek man was sentenced to serve at least 25 years in prison for reportedly raping a child.

Judge Stephen A. Wolaver sentenced Gary Deis to 25 years to life in prison on Thursday in Greene County Common Pleas Court, according to the Greene County Prosecutor's Office. He must serve 25 years before he can be considered for parole.

He pleaded guilty March 3 to one count of rape. Deis initially was indicted last September for two counts of rape and one count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, according to court records.

The case stemmed from an incident in 2006, but the child reportedly didn't come forward until several years later.

During the investigation a Beavercreek police detective told the child's mother to make a recorded phone call to Deis, according to the prosecutor's office.

"During the call, Deis made statements corroborating the child's sexual abuse disclosure," a press release read.

Greene County Prosecutor David Hayes commended Detective John Bondy and Chief Trial Counsel Andrew Hunt for their work on the case.

"Justice does not have an age limit. Justice does not have an end date," Hayes stated. "It is likely that Gary Deis will die in prison, but keep in mind that the victim has been carrying this trauma and pain since 2006 and will continue to do so in the future."