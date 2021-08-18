Beavercreek man accused of sexually assaulting boy faces 15 counts of rape

Aug. 18—A Beavercreek man who allegedly admitted during a police interview he engaged in sex acts with a boy was charged with 15 counts of rape, according to Fairborn court records.

Alain Pujolar, 45, is accused of sexually assaulting the boy, who is now 13, between June 1, 2019, and June 30, 2020, at an apartment on Onyx Circle in Beavercreek.

The investigation began in March after a woman told Beavercreek police that the boy's sibling reported the alleged sexual abuse to her.

The boy reportedly met Pujolar in 2016 through Big Brothers Big Sisters.

When the Dayton Daily News reached out to Big Brothers Big Sisters for comment, the agency issued a statement: "We are still learning more about the situation and will provide more information as soon as possible."

The teen told police he went to Pujolar's apartment to play video games and, after a couple visits, Pujolar gave him money and gift certificates, according to court documents.

"[The boy] stated Pujolar asked him if he could touch him, and initially [the boy] said no," read an affidavit.

Weeks later, Pujolar reportedly asked the boy to go to his bedroom and then engaged in sex acts with him. The victim told police this occurred multiple times at the apartment, according to court records.

The boy's mother also said she found texts on his cellphone from Pujolar she thought were "sexual in nature," according to court documents. After learning of the reported sex abuse from her other child, she confronted Pujolar about the messages.

"Alain Pujolar apologized and asked her to forgive him," an affidavit read.

During an Aug. 9 police interview, Pujolar admitted to a detective he engaged in sex acts with the boy about 15 to 20 times, according to court records.

Police arrested Pujolar on Monday. He remains in the Greene County Jail. A judge set his bond at $100,000.

Pujolar resigned from his position with the Air Force Research Lab earlier this month, according to a spokesman.

"Alain Pujolar is a former AFRL employee who is no longer associated with the Air Force," read a statement from AFRL.

A preliminary hearing scheduled for Thursday was canceled because the case will be presented to a Greene County grand jury, according to a docket entry associated with Pujolar's case in Fairborn Municipal Court, which handles court services for the city of Beavercreek.