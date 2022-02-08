Beavercreek man convicted of dealing drugs faces 25 years in prison

Feb. 8—A 29-year-old Beavercreek man convicted of dealing drugs in Beavercreek and Fairborn faces 27 1/2 years in prison.

Robert Lynn Nolan was found guilty Monday by a Greene County Common Pleas Court jury of 17 offenses, including trafficking and possession of cocaine and fentanyl, and possession of amphetamine.

The Greene County Agencies for Combined Enforcement task force identified Nolan and a drug trafficker who operated in the Fairborn area. Detectives used a confidential informant, who met with Nolan and two accomplices to complete six drug sales in April 2021 in the parking lot of a Fairborn business, inside a Beavercreek apartment and in the parking lot outside the Beavercreek apartment complex, according to a release from the Greene County Prosecutor's Office.

Nolan said he was selling Percocet, which is a narcotic used to treat moderate to severe pain, that laboratory testing proved to be pressed fentanyl. He also told the informant that "selling Percs (Percocet) and cocaine, that's my forte," the release stated.

Police on May 4 raided the Beavercreek apartment and seized approximately 38 grams of cocaine, multiple amphetamine pills, several pills of pressed fentanyl, digital scales, multiple cellular phones and nearly $6,000 cash. Nolan and his two accomplices were inside the apartment and all three were arrested, the prosecutor's office said.

"Drugs are the fuel that drive our criminal justice system. They destroy lives and families and cause an increase in crime," Greene County Prosecutor David Hayes stated. "The prosecutor's office will always support law enforcement efforts to get drug dealers off the street and in prison where they belong."

Nolan remains in the Greene County Jail awaiting his sentencing, which has not been set.