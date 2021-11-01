Beavercreek man pleads guilty to trying to join ISIS-K

Nov. 1—A Beavercreek man pleaded guilty Friday to trying to travel overseas to join ISIS-K, according to the United States Attorney's Office.

Naser Almadaoji, 22, who was arrested by the FBI at John Glenn International Airport in 2018, pleaded guilty to a count of attempting to provide material support — himself, as personnel — to foreign terrorist organizations.

"This is now the second person from the Dayton area held accountable in recent times for trying to join ISIS," said Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio Vipal J. Patel in a statement. "Whatever grievances might exist with our government, our country, or our way of life, violence is not the answer. Providing material support in whatever form — personnel, services, funding, or otherwise — to designated foreign terrorist groups simply begets more terror, and every effort will be made to hold accountable those who provide such support."

The U.S. Attorney's Office said that Almadaoji bought a ticket to Astana, Kazahkstan, and planned to be smuggled into Afghanistan so he could join and get training from ISIS-K.

"Almadaoji explained to an individual whom he believed to be an ISIS supporter that he wanted 'weapons experts training, planning and executing, hit and run, capturing high value targets, ways to break into homes and avoid security guards. That type of training,'" authorities said.

"Almadaoji told an individual posing as an ISIS supporter online about his proposed plot to start a conflict in the United States between the federal government and anti-government militias. He asked the purported ISIS supporter for a guide on how to make a car bomb," authorities said in a release.

Almadaoji faces up to 20 years in prison and will be sentenced on Jan. 31.

