Beavercreek man sentenced to 18 1/2 years for drug dealing, police chase

Apr. 14—A 29-year-old Beavercreek man convicted of dealing drugs in Beavercreek and Fairborn will spend nearly two decades in prison.

Robert Lynn Nolan was sentenced Wednesday in Greene County Common Pleas Court to a combined 18 1/2 years in prison, according to a release from the Greene County Prosecutor's Office.

A jury in February found Nolan guilty of 17 offenses involving drug trafficking and possession, for which he was sentenced to 15 1/2 to 16 1/2 years in prison, and he received an additional 36 months for an Oct. 9, 2020 police chase through Beavercreek during which an officer was nearly struck, the release stated.

The Greene County Agencies for Combined Enforcement task force identified Nolan as a drug trafficker who operated in the Fairborn area. Detectives used a confidential informant, who met with Nolan and two accomplices to complete six drug sales in April 2021 in the parking lot of a Fairborn business, inside a Beavercreek apartment and in the parking lot outside the Beavercreek apartment complex, according to the release.

Nolan said he was selling Percocet, which is a narcotic used to treat moderate to severe pain, that laboratory testing proved to be pressed fentanyl. He also told the informant that "selling Percs (Percocet) and cocaine, that's my forte," the release stated.

Police on May 4 raided the Beavercreek apartment and seized approximately 38 grams of cocaine, multiple amphetamine pills, several pills of pressed fentanyl, digital scales, multiple cellphones and nearly $6,000 cash.

Additionally, Fairborn police on March 19, 2019 searched an apartment used by Nolan that contained marijuana prepared for distribution along with $2,000 cash.

Nolan was either on bond for another pending felony or on probation when he committed each of these offenses, the release stated.

"Robert Nolan has demonstrated that he has no respect for the law or the law enforcement officers who protect our communities. The lengthy prison sentenced handed down by Judge (Adolfo) Tornichio reflects the danger that Nolan represents," Prosecutor David Hayes stated.

Once Nolan is released from prison, he will be supervised by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction Adult Parole Authority for at least two years and up to five years.