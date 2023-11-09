Beavercreek police arrest teen in Walmart fire

Nov. 8—Beavercreek police arrested a 15-year-old boy Wednesday who is accused of starting a fire Monday evening inside Walmart.

The Beavercreek Twp. Fire Department responded around 5:45 p.m. to the store at 3360 Pentagon Blvd. after staff and customers reported flames in the craft section and smoke throughout the store.

The store was immediately evacuated and there were no reports of injuries. The fire was contained by the automatic sprinkler system and extinguished quickly by firefighters.

However, the store was closed for the remainder of Monday and all of Tuesday before reopening Wednesday.

"We are thankful for the swift action of first responders Monday night and for our associate's work to get the store ready to reopen for the community Wednesday morning," Walmart stated in a release.

The boy arrested Wednesday is held in the Greene County Juvenile Detention Facility on one count of aggravated arson, one count of vandalism and one count of inducing panic, all felony charges.

Police previously said two juvenile suspects were identified in the case but on Wednesday said that evidence has shown the teen charged "acted alone in setting the fire."