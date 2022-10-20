Beavercreek Police asking for help in finding missing person

Beavercreek Police is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing/endangered male adult.

Dustin R. Colwell, 31, was reported missing 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night, Beavercreek Police said in a news release.

He is listed at 5′6″, weighs exactly 160 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.

Mr. Colwell was last seen wearing a gray Carhart style jacket, gray sweatpants and dark-colored shoes.

He was located at the Fairfield Commons Mall and believed to be on foot, according to Beavercreek Police.

Mr. Colwell suffers from several medical conditions and is taking medication.

If you have seen Dustin Colwell, you are asked to contact Beavercreek Police at (937) 426-1225.

Photo from Beavercreek Police



