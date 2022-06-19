Beavercreek police asking for help identifying suspect accused of breaking into vehicles

The Beavercreek Police Department is reaching out to the public for help identifying a suspect in connection to multiple reports of vehicles being broken into.

According to the police department, officers received reports of vehicles being broken into in the area of Straight Arrow Road and Willow Run Drive.

Video footage shows the suspect getting into a vehicle and rummaging around, according to the police department. He appears to also be carrying a laptop case believed to be stolen from another vehicle.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to contact the department immediately by calling (937) 426-1225.

