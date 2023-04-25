Beavercreek police asking for help identifying theft suspects; Do you recognize them?

The Beavercreek Police Department is reaching out to the public for help identifying two theft suspects.

According to Beavercreek police, the two suspects recently stole nearly $1,200 in merchandise from a local retail store.

Do you know them? The Beavercreek Police Department is requesting the public’s help with identifying the two people in... Posted by City of Beavercreek Police Department on Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information that could help police is asked to contact the department at (937) 426-1225 ext. 146.



