Beavercreek police are asking the public for help locating two wanted suspects.

The police department says 18-year-old Dakota Bocock is wanted for burglary and 25-year-old William Abbot is wanted for felonious assault.

Anyone who knows their whereabouts is asked to contact the Beavercreek Police Department at (937) 426-1225.