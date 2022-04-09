Beavercreek Police Department issues warning about recent phone scam

The Beavercreek Police Department has issued a warning about a recent phone scam targeting the community.

The police department says it has been receiving reports of scammers identifying themselves as Beavercreek Police Officers and demanding payment over the phone.

“The Beavercreek Police Department will never request money, money grams, money orders, gift cards, cashier’s checks, etc.,” police said in a social media post.

To report a possible scam, you can contact the department by calling (937) 426-1225.