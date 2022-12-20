Beavercreek police seek help identifying fraud suspects

The Beavercreek Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two people suspected of fraud.

Police said the two pictured are wanted for questioning in relation to a check fraud investigation.

More details about the investigation were not available.

Anyone with information or able to identify the two suspects are asked to contact Detective Bondy at (937) 427-5529 ext. 252.







