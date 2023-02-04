Beavercreek Police still searching for man missing since Monday

Beavercreek Police is continuing its search to find 78-year old Robert Hageman who was reported missing on Monday, according to a post on the City of Beavercreek Police Department’s Facebook page.

His vehicle, a 2005 Buick Lesabre, was found earlier this week in Mercer County.

The car was found Tuesday near the Overdrive on U.S. Route 127, just south of Siegrist-Jutte Road, the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office said on its Facebook page.

Hageman was last seen driving away from his residence on Leawood Drive in Beavercreek at approximately 7:00 p.m. on Monday.

He is a white male, 5-feet 11-inches tall, 156 pounds, has grey hair and blue eyes.

Hageman has Dementia and Law Enforcement is concerned for his safety.

If you have any information on Hageman’s location, please call 911 or contact the Beavercreek Police Department at (937) 426-1225.

You can also call 1-888-637-1113, the Ohio Attorney General Missing Person Unit.



