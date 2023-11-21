Beavercreek Walmart shooting injures 4, shooter dead: What we know now

Nov. 21—Details are continuing to emerge after a gunman injured four people in a mass shooting in the Beavercreek Walmart on Monday night before dying of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

As Beavercreek police and federal agents continue to investigate the shooting, we are working to uncover additional information and will update this story as more is released.

Here is what we know about the shooting now:

What happened?

At 8:35 p.m. Monday, a gunman entered the Walmart at 3360 Pentagon Blvd. and began shooting, Beavercreek police Capt. Scott Molnar said during a media briefing Monday night.

He shot four people, who were transported to area hospitals for treatment. The shooter died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, Molnar said.

Officers from multiple law enforcement agencies responded, as well as the Greene County Coroner's Office.

A Walmart employee said they heard at least two shots, but didn't see anyone get hit.

"I thought it was glass at first. I heard a couple people running and screaming so I darted out and we got to the Burger King parking lot," the worker said.

Wright State University students Anna Cowley and Kailie Conley said they counted between 30 and 40 police cruisers with lights and sirens pulling up to the store.

"We are thankful for the swift action of first responders Monday night and for our associate's work to get the store ready to reopen for the community Wednesday morning," Walmart stated earlier this month.

The store was closed as of Tuesday morning.

How are the victims?

Molnar did not have the conditions of the four people injured Monday night.

A CareFlight medical helicopter left the scene just before 10 p.m. for Miami Valley Hospital and the other three victims were transported to Soin Medical Center — Kettering Health in Beavercreek.

A Kettering Health spokeswoman said Tuesday morning she did not have any information on the condition of the three victims taken to Soin or if they had been transferred to another hospital.

Who is the gunman?

The identity of the shooter has not been released as of Tuesday morning.

One witness posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, and described the shooter as a tall young white male carrying a rifle. He reportedly walked by her before opening fire.

What's next?

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are assisting Beavercreek police with the investigation.

Details on any motive or if the gunman was known to police prior to the shooting have not been released.

Previous incidents at Walmart

The Beavercreek Walmart temporarily closed on Nov. 6 after a 15-year-old boy reportedly set a fire inside the business. Flames were reported in the craft section with smoke seen throughout the store.

An automatic sprinkler system contained the fire, which was quickly put out by firefighters.

The store reopened on Nov. 8, the same day the suspect was arrest. The teen is facing aggravated arson, vandalism and inducing panic, according to police.

The Walmart is also the same store where a police officer shot and killed 22-year-old John Crawford III of Fairfield on Aug. 5, 2014.

A 911 caller reported Crawford — who was talking on a cellphone and holding a pellet gun for sale at the store — was pointing a weapon and threatening shoppers.