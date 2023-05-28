Beavercreek woman found guilty of attacking son

A Beavercreek woman will spend time in prison for attacking her son while she was intoxicated.

A Greene County jury convicted Kristen Marie Travis, 41, of felony domestic violence.

On Dec. 12, 2022 while intoxicated Travis repeatedly hit her 18-year-old son.

Before the attack, Travis removed her son’s cell phone preventing him from being able to call 911, according to a media release.

Her son was able to get on his computer and message someone asking them to call the police.

>> 1 dead after 3 men shot in Dayton; officers investigating connected shootings, crash

He was also eventually able to find another phone in the home and call 911 himself.

When Beavercreek police arrived on scene they found Travis drinking in the garage.

She gave conflicting statements and then became uncooperative, according to a release.

>> Juvenile dead after crash in Darke County

Officers noticed the victim had injuries to his face and was bleeding.

Since Travis has been convicted of domestic violence and assault in the past her conviction was elevated to a felony in the third degree.

She faces up to 36 months in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

Her sentencing is set for July 13.