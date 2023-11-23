Beaverdale restaurant surprises 89-year-old with dementia with recipes from her cookbook

Diane Roupe, 89, a memory-care patient at Edencrest at Beaverdale, took a bite down memory lane with friends and family members as part of the senior living facility's Dare to Dream program.

Edencrest's team surprised Roupe with a three-course meal with recipes from her own cookbook at Curbin Cuisine, a restaurant in Beaverdale, on Wednesday. Roupe, who now is showing signs of dementia, is an award-winning cookbook author, having written "The Blue Ribbon Country Cookbook" and "Blue Ribbon Country Canning: Traditional and New Favorites."

She also attempted to open a restaurant many years ago in New York City but quickly ran out of funds, according to Susan Babcock, community relations coordinator for Edencrest at Beaverdale. Once staff learned about her past, they found out a way for Roupe to relive some of those memories through its Dare to Dream program, which aims to make reality Edencrest residents' hopes and aspirations.

Diane Roupe, 89, center right, enjoys a meal from recipes out of a cookbook she wrote, specially prepared by the staff at Curbin Cuisine in Beaverdale, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023.

"What (the Dare to Dream program) enables is that every team member not only gets to know the residents on a health care level, but on a personal level," Babcock said. "That means learning about their past, learning about their dreams (and) learning about what they used to do."

Dee Staples, Roupe's sister-in-law, said Roupe grew up in Des Moines and attended Roosevelt High School. Roupe went on to attend Northwestern University. After university, Roupe got married and moved to Arkansas and worked as a school teacher.

Roupe eventually moved back to Des Moines and volunteered while she worked with her father at the Polk County Federal Savings and Loan Association. Roupe later moved to Washington, D.C., to help author a book on volunteering, before she found herself in New York as the the vice president for public affairs for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Greater New York.

"(Roupe) was aspiring to open a restaurant called 'Diane's' featuring Iowa or Midwest cooking rather than New York-style cooking, but it got away from her," Staples said. "She came back home to take care of her mother who had had a stroke and did some gardening and all that kind of stuff and thought 'Well, I'm going to write a cookbook.'

"... So she started writing a cookbook."

Diane Roupe, 89, center, enjoys a meal from recipes out of a cookbook she wrote, specially prepared by the staff at Curbin Cuisine in Beaverdale, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023.

Roupe said after looking into the details of running a restaurant, she decided that it was something she would not be able to do.

"I got real practical real fast," Roupe said. "Running a restaurant, I learned, is not easy and there are many failures. You have to have a lot of capital to start out."

Roupe said even though the food in New York was fancy, nothing could top Midwest cooking.

"I was eating out a lot and I found the food to be wonderful, so that's how New York worked its way into my tastes and my eating and made it a little fancier," Roupe said. "But you can't beat good-old Midwest cooking."

Staples said it took Roupe roughly 10 years to finish her book.

Diane Roupe, 89, center, enjoys a meal from recipes out of a cookbook she wrote, specially prepared by the staff at Curbin Cuisine in Beaverdale, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023.

"I was thrilled to see that Edencrest would do this for for Diane," Staples said. "I go to see her often. But since my husband passed away I couldn't care for her any longer, so we put her in there. But she loves it. She loves the people, she loves the food — she's just happy as a lark. She did very well today. She's been remembering things. It was great."

Babcock said the plan was to turn the restaurant into Diane's for a day. Curbin Cuisine served Wisconsin beer cheese soup, Field of Dreams salad, rosemary chicken breast with raspberry sauce, and harvest moon cake.

Babcock said with each bite, she could see Roupe actively recalling good memories.

"The food was wonderful," Babcock said. "My favorite part (was) to listen to (Roupe) and her sister-in-law talk about the recipes and to hear the history of where they came from ... to hear Diane reflect back and have those memories of each and every one of those recipes, and to know she was recalling with each bite."

Babcock said the success to Edencrest's program is in its team's ability to find moments of joy for the residents.

"We have to realize no matter where they are in that dementia journey there are still moments we can find, and that might just be you know, a few during the day," Babcock said. "That might be finding times where it's music or prayer.

"With Diane, it's cooking right now."

Biong M. Biong is a reporter for the Register. Reach him at bbiong@dmreg.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Beaverdale restaurant surprises 89-year-old with recipes from her cookbook